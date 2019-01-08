Fans in Clemson, S.C., went wild after the No. 2 Tigers defeated No. 1 Alabama 44–16 in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday.

Clemson is the first team to go 15–0 in 121 years.

The State's Lou Bezjak was in Clemson, sharing videos from the scene as fans gathered to watch the game. Students started celebrating in the game's final seconds.

Freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence led Clemson to victory in a rematch of the 2017 national title game, which the Tigers also won. Lawrence finished the game 20-of-32 with 347 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.

Monday's game—the third time in four seasons these two teams have met in the national championship—marked the worst margin of defeat for Nick Saban at Alabama.