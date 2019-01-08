Despite his team's dominant 44–16 national championship win over Alabama on Monday, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney isn't ready to declare his program a dynasty.

"I think from a dynasty standpoint, Alabama is kind of in a category of their own," Swinney said during a news conference on Tuesday, according to ESPN. "I think we're as good of a program as there is out there, but we're a long way from a dynasty."

Given Saban's four national titles this decade, it's hard to argue with Swinney. But after winning their second national championship in three seasons, Clemson is challenging Alabama's national supremacy.

With freshman star quarterback Trevor Lawrence on campus for at least another two seasons, Clemson will likely continue to challenge for national championships. But Swinney is not buying the narrative that Alabama's dynasty is finished just yet.

“I just told him [Saban], ‘See you next year,’ because I don't think they're going to go anywhere,” Swinney said. “They'll be back.”

With Alabama and Clemson meeting in three of the last four national championship games, it's possible that this period will be remembered as a dual dynasty if Swinney can keep up his team's success.

SI's Scooby Axson ranked Clemson and Alabama No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in his way-too-early top 25 for 2019.