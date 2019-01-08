Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence won a College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night, and he says he wants to win "probably three more, hopefully."

Lawrence was responding to a question from ESPN's Maria Taylor after the game.

The freshman quarterback led Clemson to a 44–16 win over Alabama for the title in a rematch of the 2017 national championship, which the Tigers won. Lawrence finished the game 20-of-32 with 347 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. He added 27 yards on the ground.

Lawrence, who replaced Kelly Bryant as Clemson's starter in September, will become eligible to enter the NFL draft his junior year. So it's far from a given that Lawrence will remain on campus for his fourth year of eligibility.

The Tigers and Crimson Tide traded scores early in the game, with Clemson taking a 14–13 lead into the second quarter. But Clemson built a 31–16 lead heading into halftime behind strong play from freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Alabama couldn't match Clemson's offense, and the Crimson Tide failed to score in the second half.

Clemson is the first team to go 15–0 in 121 years.