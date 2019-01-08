Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Wants to 'Hopefully' Win Three More Championships at Clemson

After winning the national title Monday, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence said he wants to win "probably three more, hopefully." But will he stay four years?

By Charlotte Carroll
January 08, 2019

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence won a College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night, and he says he wants to win "probably three more, hopefully."

Lawrence was responding to a question from ESPN's Maria Taylor after the game.

The freshman quarterback led Clemson to a 44–16 win over Alabama for the title in a rematch of the 2017 national championship, which the Tigers won. Lawrence finished the game 20-of-32 with 347 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. He added 27 yards on the ground.

Lawrence, who replaced Kelly Bryant as Clemson's starter in September, will become eligible to enter the NFL draft his junior year. So it's far from a given that Lawrence will remain on campus for his fourth year of eligibility. 

The Tigers and Crimson Tide traded scores early in the game, with Clemson taking a 14–13 lead into the second quarter. But Clemson built a 31–16 lead heading into halftime behind strong play from freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Alabama couldn't match Clemson's offense, and the Crimson Tide failed to score in the second half.

Clemson is the first team to go 15–0 in 121 years. 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)