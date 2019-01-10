Alabama co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Josh Gattis will be named Michigan's offensive coordinator, according to The Athletic's Chris Vanini and Bruce Feldman. Michigan did not use an official offensive coordinator in 2018.

Gattis came to Alabama in 2018 and served as co-offensive coordinator alongside Maryland head coach Mike Locksley. He previously worked for James Franklin at Penn State for four seasons and was also the Nittany Lions' wide receivers coach and passing-game coordinator.

The Wolverines ranked No. 21 in the nation in points per game last season. Michigan tallied 40-plus points six times in 2018, but struggled in its bowl game with a 41-15 loss to Florida in the Peach Bowl.

Gattis played at Wake Forest before his coaching career. He was named an All-ACC safety in 2005 and 2006.