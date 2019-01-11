The 2018 College football season ended Monday night as Clemson took down Alabama in the national championship game.

With the season over, plenty of programs will be looking to put together their coaching staffs for next year. Miami was one of the first schools to make a splash by announcing it hired Dan Enos on Friday. Enos served as Alabama's associate head coach and quarterbacks coach in 2018 and will work as the Hurricane's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Other coaches are expected to be on the move too. Here's the latest news and rumors surrounding college football's coaches:

• Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant offensive line coach Butch Barry is expected to become the new offensive line coach at Miami. (Bruce Feldman, The Athletic)

• Michigan is expected to hire Boston College co-defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile as an assistant coach. (Pete Thamel, Yahoo Sports)

• Temple hired Northern Illinois head coach Rod Carey as its new head coach. (Temple University)

• Georgia promoted James Coley to offensive coordinator. He served as the Bulldogs' co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach last season. (University of Georgia)