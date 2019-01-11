Several big names from Alabama's roster have announced their decision to enter the NFL draft.

Quinnen Williams, Jonah Williams, Josh Jacobs announced their decisions to leave the Crimson Tide's football program at a press conference on Friday. Irv Smith, who was not present at the presser, made his announcement on Twitter.

Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Quinnen Williams had 71 tackles and 19.5 tackles for loss this season to distinguish himself as one of the best defensive players in the country this year. He won the Outland Trophy, which is awarded to college football's best interior lineman. Despite Alabama's loss to Clemson in the national championship Monday night, Williams still had a solid night with three tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. He is projected to be a first-round draft pick and possibly be a top-five pick.

Offensive lineman Jonah Williams was also a finalist for the Outland Trophy. The junior surrendered only two sacks during the regular season and SEC title game.

Jacobs, a junior, led the Tide in rushing touchdowns with 11 on 120 carries and was Alabama's second-leading rusher with 640 yards. He tied wide receiver Jerry Jeudy with 14 total touchdowns to lead the team.

Smith, a junior, tallied 44 catches for 710 yards and seven touchdowns this season, which is the most for a tight end in school history. His father, Irv Smith Sr., played in the NFL for seven years and was selected in the first round of the 1993 draft by the New Orleans Saints.