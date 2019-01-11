Alabama's Quinnen Williams, Josh Jacobs, Irv Smith and Jonah Williams Enter NFL Draft

Quinnen Williams, Josh Jacobs, Irv Smith and Jonah Williams have announced that they will enter the NFL draft.

By Jenna West
January 11, 2019

Several big names from Alabama's roster have announced their decision to enter the NFL draft.

Quinnen Williams, Jonah Williams, Josh Jacobs announced their decisions to leave the Crimson Tide's football program at a press conference on Friday. Irv Smith, who was not present at the presser, made his announcement on Twitter.

Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Quinnen Williams had 71 tackles and 19.5 tackles for loss this season to distinguish himself as one of the best defensive players in the country this year. He won the Outland Trophy, which is awarded to college football's best interior lineman. Despite Alabama's loss to Clemson in the national championship Monday night, Williams still had a solid night with three tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. He is projected to be a first-round draft pick and possibly be a top-five pick.

Offensive lineman Jonah Williams was also a finalist for the Outland Trophy. The junior surrendered only two sacks during the regular season and SEC title game.

Jacobs, a junior, led the Tide in rushing touchdowns with 11 on 120 carries and was Alabama's second-leading rusher with 640 yards. He tied wide receiver Jerry Jeudy with 14 total touchdowns to lead the team.

Smith, a junior, tallied 44 catches for 710 yards and seven touchdowns this season, which is the most for a tight end in school history. His father, Irv Smith Sr., played in the NFL for seven years and was selected in the first round of the 1993 draft by the New Orleans Saints.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)