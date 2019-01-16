Texas Longhorns junior quarterback Shane Buechele has informed the school of his intention to enter the transfer portal, Rivals.com's Anwar Richardson reported on Wednesday.

Buechele, who is expected to graduate from Texas in May, has two years of eligibility after redshirting the 2018 season. Buechele took over in relief of an injured Sam Ehlinger in home wins over Baylor and Iowa State. He went a perfect 10-of-10 and scored a touchdown in the second half of a 24–10 victory over the Cyclones.

According to Richardson, Buechele will still be able to remain on scholarship and graduate in the spring before entering the graduate transfer market.

Buechele has 4,636 passing yards, 34 total touchdowns (four rushing) and 16 interceptions during his career at Texas.

The Longhorns were also informed on Wednesday that freshman quarterback Cameron Rising will not return to Austin in 2019. Rising recently took an official visit to Utah.