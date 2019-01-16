Spartanburg High School Senior Nick Dixon died on Friday afternoon at Spartanburg Medical Center from complications during a routine surgery to repair his ACL and meniscus, the Spartansburg school district confirmed in a post.

The multi-purpose player earned a scholarship to Wingate University, a school located southeast of Charlotte, N.C., and committed to the school the night before his death, WLTX reported.

“I’m broken-hearted that I’m not going to shake his hand in May and give him that diploma,” Superintendent Dr. Russell Booker told the news station.

Dixon played linebacker, defensive line and running back for the his high school football team. The 18-year-old also played in the Shrine Bowl, which is the high school All-Star championship for players in the Carolinas.

“He excelled on the turf and off, contributing to the team and to his community,” the district said in a statement. “Anyone who knows Nick describes him as everyone’s best friend. A talented and highly respected student-athlete. As [the disctrict] grieves this unthinkable loss, we ask Nick and his family be remembered in prayer.”

The school remembered Dixon with a candlelight vigil on Monday, according to WPSA. Students, teachers and even football players from other schools filled the Spartanburg High School gym fo the vigil.

Spartansburg coach Chris Miller said Nick was a "great person, great teammate and a great player."

The school will honor Dixon's commitment to Wingate by bringing his jersey to National Signing Day.