Former Ohio State quarterback Tate Martell says he is transferring to the University of Miami.

Martell, a four-star recruit from Las Vegas, made the announcement on social media early Wednesday morning.

I’M A HURRICANE! 🙌🏼🌴 pic.twitter.com/6Dh0gu4fxD — TATE MARTELL (@TheTateMartell) January 16, 2019

Martell, who will be a redshirt sophomore this upcoming season, spent the 2018 campaign as a backup to Heisman Trophy finalist Dwayne Haskins. Martell completed 23 of his 28 passes for 269 yards and one touchdown, and also had 128 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

He will have to sit out next season, per NCAA transfer rules if he doesn't obtain a waiver to play immediately and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Martell's future with Ohio State became a topic when rumors surrounded Georgia freshman quarterback Justin Fields and his intention to transfer.

Martell said the week leading up to the Rose Bowl against Washington that he wasn't going anywhere and that he was confident he would win the starting job next season whether Fields transferred or not.