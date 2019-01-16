Former Ohio State QB Tate Martell Announces Transfer To Miami

Former Ohio State quarterback Tate Martell says he is transferring to the University of Miami.

By Scooby Axson
January 16, 2019

Former Ohio State quarterback Tate Martell says he is transferring to the University of Miami.

Martell, a four-star recruit from Las Vegas, made the announcement on social media early Wednesday morning.

Martell, who will be a redshirt sophomore this upcoming season, spent the 2018 campaign as a backup to Heisman Trophy finalist Dwayne Haskins. Martell completed 23 of his 28 passes for 269 yards and one touchdown, and also had 128 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

How Does The NCAA Transfer Portal Work?

He will have to sit out next season, per NCAA transfer rules if he doesn't obtain a waiver to play immediately and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Martell's future with Ohio State became a topic when rumors surrounded Georgia freshman quarterback Justin Fields and his intention to transfer.

Martell said the week leading up to the Rose Bowl against Washington that he wasn't going anywhere and that he was confident he would win the starting job next season whether Fields transferred or not. 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message