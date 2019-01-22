Shilo Sanders, son of Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders, has committed to play football at South Carolina.

Shilo made his announcement on Instagram Tuesday night with a video that featured several of his high school highlights. The video ended with him wearing a white Gamecocks No. 21 jersey, the same number his father donned during his professional career.

Shilo is a three-star cornerback out of Trinity Christian School in Cedar Hill, Texas. The 6'0", 185-pound senior made an official visit to South Carolina on Oct. 12. He returned with his family last weekend for an unofficial visit, according to ESPN. Shilo received offers from multiple schools, including Georgia, Tennessee, Nebraska, Oregon, and his father's alma mater, Florida State.

Deion played in the NFL for 14 seasons, spending the bulk of his time with the Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys. He recorded 53 interceptions and 22 total touchdowns as a defender, returner and wide receiver. "Prime Time" won two Super Bowls, was voted to eight Pro Bowls and was an eight-time All-Pro during his career.