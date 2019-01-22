Shilo Sanders, Three-Star Recruit and Son of Deion, Commits to South Carolina

Shilo Sanders is a three-star cornerback out of Trinity Christian School in Texas.

By Jenna West
January 22, 2019

Shilo Sanders, son of Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders, has committed to play football at South Carolina.

Shilo made his announcement on Instagram Tuesday night with a video that featured several of his high school highlights. The video ended with him wearing a white Gamecocks No. 21 jersey, the same number his father donned during his professional career.

Shilo is a three-star cornerback out of Trinity Christian School in Cedar Hill, Texas. The 6'0", 185-pound senior made an official visit to South Carolina on Oct. 12. He returned with his family last weekend for an unofficial visit, according to ESPN. Shilo received offers from multiple schools, including Georgia, Tennessee, Nebraska, Oregon, and his father's alma mater, Florida State.

Deion played in the NFL for 14 seasons, spending the bulk of his time with the Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys. He recorded 53 interceptions and 22 total touchdowns as a defender, returner and wide receiver. "Prime Time" won two Super Bowls, was voted to eight Pro Bowls and was an eight-time All-Pro during his career.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message