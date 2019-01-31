Missouri's football program has been banned from competing in the 2019 postseason after the NCAA found a former university tutor guilty of completing coursework for 12 athletes, the NCAA announced on Thursday.

According to the NCAA's report, the former tutor "completed an entire course" for one football player and "assisted two football student-athletes' completion of Missouri's math placement exam," violating the NCAA's ethical conduct and benefits bylaws.

In addition to the postseason ban, the Tigers' football program must also vacate records in which those football players participated while ineligible. The university will also have its scholarships reduced by five percent for the 2019-2020 academic year.

The NCAA will also implement "a seven-week ban on unofficial visits, a 12.5 percent reduction in official visits, a seven-week bank on recruiting communications, a seven-week ban on all off-campus recruiting contacts and evaluations and a 12.5 percent reduction in recruiting-person or evaluation days."

Missouri's softball and baseball programs were also hit with sanctions. In total, the school's athletics received three years of probation. The tutor has received a 10-year show-cause order from the NCAA, and any school employing the tutor is to restrict her from athletic-related duties.