Louis Hedley will be giving punters a new look when he takes the field for Miami this fall.

Hedley, a 6'4", 215-pound junior college transfer from Australia, signed with the Hurricanes on Tuesday night to kick off National Signing Day a few hours early. The punter verbally committed to Miami last year but did not sign with the Hurricanes during the Early Signing Period.

A large, tattooed man in his mid-twenties, Hedley spent eight years working as a scaffolder in the Australian desert before coming to the United States.

Working both styles today. Looking forward to this weekends official visit 🙌🏽 #itsallabouttheU #surge19 pic.twitter.com/takF57suaA — Louis Hedley (@LouisHedley1) December 11, 2018

Hedley will have three seasons of eligibility after redshirting this past fall. He averaged 38.6 yards per punt in 2017 at City College of San Francisco.

It's not every day a punter looks like Hedley, but if his success continues with the Hurricanes in 2019, he might just make this look the new norm.