Michigan senior running back Chris Evans is no longer with the program, the Wolverines confirmed to multiple sites.

Evans was the leading returning rusher on Michigan from 2018 after going for 423 yards and four touchdowns last season.

The school could not divulge why Evans is no longer on the team, but shortly after the news broke, Evans went to Twitter and said he is "going through some academic issues right now."

I am going through some academic issues right now. I’m working through it now. I will still continue my career at the University of Michigan ! #GoBlue — Chris Evans (@Kidnplay_abc123) February 5, 2019

He confirmed to Dan Murphy of ESPN.com that he is not leaving the school despite not being on the team currently.

If Evans is off the roster for 2019, he would be the fourth running back the Wolverines lost from their 2018 squad. It was announced in November redshirt freshman Kurt Taylor was going to transfer, and the program dismissed O'Maury Samuels in December after police charged him with misdemeanor domestic assault.

Last season's leading rusher, Karan Higdon, declared for the NFL draft.

Coming off a 10-3 season, Michigan will bank on running backs Tru Wilson, Christian Turner and incoming recruit Zach Charbonnet.