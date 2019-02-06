Wright completes a solid 2019 class for Jeremy Pruitt and his staff in their first full cycle in Knoxville.
The best unsigned recruit in the Class of 2019 signed with Tennesse to cap National Signing Day 2019’s most anticipated decisions. Five-star offensive tackle Darnell Wright of Huntington (W. Va.) High School made his decision on Wednesday afternoon, ending a recruitment that also featured offers from Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and West Virginia.
Wright was the No. 10 prospect in the country and the second-best offensive lineman in the class according to 247Sports's composite rankings. Last weekend, he made a final official visit to Tennessee after fielding offers at the Under Armour All-America Game. He is listed at 6'6" and 320 pounds and will give Tennessee its second five-star offensive lineman after Wanya Morris signed in the early signing period.
Wright's commitment is a big coup for Jeremy Pruitt's rebuild at Tennessee. In addition to securing a solution at offensive tackle for years to some, getting Wright and Morris to pick Tennessee over the powerhouse SEC schools will further add to the Volunteers' momentum. Huntington is a four-hour drive from Knoxville, and Wright indicated his preference for Tennessee early in the process. He is the second five-star in the class and has the highest 247Sports Composite score of any Tennessee recruit since Kahlil Mackenzie in 2015.