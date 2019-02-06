The best unsigned recruit in the Class of 2019 signed with Tennesse to cap National Signing Day 2019’s most anticipated decisions. Five-star offensive tackle Darnell Wright of Huntington (W. Va.) High School made his decision on Wednesday afternoon, ending a recruitment that also featured offers from Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and West Virginia.

Wright was the No. 10 prospect in the country and the second-best offensive lineman in the class according to 247Sports's composite rankings. Last weekend, he made a final official visit to Tennessee after fielding offers at the Under Armour All-America Game. He is listed at 6'6" and 320 pounds and will give Tennessee its second five-star offensive lineman after Wanya Morris signed in the early signing period.

Wright's commitment is a big coup for Jeremy Pruitt's rebuild at Tennessee. In addition to securing a solution at offensive tackle for years to some, getting Wright and Morris to pick Tennessee over the powerhouse SEC schools will further add to the Volunteers' momentum. Huntington is a four-hour drive from Knoxville, and Wright indicated his preference for Tennessee early in the process. He is the second five-star in the class and has the highest 247Sports Composite score of any Tennessee recruit since Kahlil Mackenzie in 2015.