National Signing Day 2019: Five-Star Offensive Tackle Darnell Wright Commits to Tennessee

Wright completes a solid 2019 class for Jeremy Pruitt and his staff in their first full cycle in Knoxville.

By Tristan Jung
February 06, 2019

The best unsigned recruit in the Class of 2019 signed with Tennesse to cap National Signing Day 2019’s most anticipated decisions. Five-star offensive tackle Darnell Wright of Huntington (W. Va.) High School made his decision on Wednesday afternoon, ending a recruitment that also featured offers from Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and West Virginia. 

Wright was the No. 10 prospect in the country and the second-best offensive lineman in the class according to 247Sports's composite rankings. Last weekend, he made a final official visit to Tennessee after fielding offers at the Under Armour All-America Game. He is listed at 6'6" and 320 pounds and will give Tennessee its second five-star offensive lineman after Wanya Morris signed in the early signing period. 

Wright's commitment is a big coup for Jeremy Pruitt's rebuild at Tennessee. In addition to securing a solution at offensive tackle for years to some, getting Wright and Morris to pick Tennessee over the powerhouse SEC schools will further add to the Volunteers' momentum. Huntington is a four-hour drive from Knoxville, and Wright indicated his preference for Tennessee early in the process. He is the second five-star in the class and has the highest 247Sports Composite score of any Tennessee recruit since Kahlil Mackenzie in 2015.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message