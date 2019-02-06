National Signing Day 2019: Four-Star DB Kaiir Elam Signs With Florida Over Georgia

Elam, the No. 6 cornerback in the country, signed with the Gators after a quick UGA hat fake on ESPN2.

By Tristan Jung
February 06, 2019

Florida has landed the No. 6 cornerback in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite rating. Kaiir Elam announced his decision to play for Dan Mullen and the Gators on National Signing Day, adding the finishing touch to a strong recruiting class for the SEC East power. Elam made his announcement from The Benjamin School in North Palm Beach (Fla.), where he had a standout career. He had narrowed his options to Georgia, Florida, Miami and Colorado, but the in-state option proved to be the most appealing.

Elam was the No. 7 overall recruit from the state of Florida and the second-highest uncommitted defensive player heading into National Signing Day. He is listed at 6'1" and 182 pounds on 247Sports and will be the fourth defensive back Dan Mullen has recruited to the Gators' class of 2019.

He joins fellow four-star cornerback Chris Steele near the top of Florida's recruit list. 

Georgia and Florida were the lead candidates for Elam for much of the process. He will get the chance to see the runner-ups in his recruitment in Jacksonville soon enough.

