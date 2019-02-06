National Signing Day 2019: Four-Star LB Henry To'oto'o Commits to Tennessee

Jeremy Pruitt beat out his old boss Nick Saban for one of California's top 30 players.

By Tristan Jung
February 06, 2019

Henry To'oto'o will bring his speed and razor-sharp instincts from the Bay Area to Tennessee in a big recruiting win for Jeremy Pruitt.

The four-star outside linebacker from De La Salle High School in Concord, Calif. has signed to play his college ball in Knoxville. He was ranked No. 44 in the country by the 247Sports Composite rankings and was the highest-ranked defensive player who hadn't signed or committed before National Signing Day.

To'oto'o also received offers from Washington, Alabama and Notre Dame, but opted to join a program that has worked hard to rejoin the elite recruiting powers since Pruitt was hired to replace Butch Jones as head coach. The Crimson Tide focused in on To'oto'o late in the process–his official visit to Tuscaloosa came on Jan. 25 and Saban paid a visit on Jan. 31—but the effort did not pay off.

Tennessee came up one win short of bowl eligibility in 2018 but looks to be closing in on a top-15 signing class.

