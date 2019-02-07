Bob Stoops will be back on a sideline soon.

Stoops, who spent 18 seasons as Oklahoma’s head coach, was introduced as the head coach and general manager of the new XFL franchise based in Dallas on Thursday.

Allow Bob Stoops to re-introduce himself. @XFLDallas has a head coach and general manager.#XFL2020 pic.twitter.com/5OVwgAFXGh — XFL (@xfl2020) February 7, 2019

Stoops hasn't coached since retiring from his position at OU in June 2017. The 58-year-old led the Sooners to a 190–48 record and ten Big 12 titles during his tenure.

"It's a different time of year. I've been limited in some of the stuff today this time of year anyway. You can only do so much golf in this period," Stoops said, according to CBS Sports. "It'll be challenging for sure. If it wasn't, I wouldn't do it. And if it's not fun, I won't do it. But I respect the guys running things. But this is 'real football.' If it was something goofy or have those old goofy names, I wouldn't be associated with it."

In addition to Dallas, the XFL will have teams based in Houston, Los Angeles, St. Louis, Tampa Bay, Seattle, New York and Washington D.C.

The XFL's 10-week regular season returns in February 2020.