Tom Brady's college career pales in comparrison to his string of NFL accomplishments, but Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh still wants to honor the six-time Super Bowl champion in Ann Arbor. Harbaugh called for a Brady statue to be built on Michigan's campus following New England's victory in Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3, discussing the idea on his podcast Attack Each Day.

"I think it's time, don't you, for a Tom Brady statue to built right here," Harbaugh said. "Right in front of Schembechler Hall, or do you put it in the stadium? Where would you put the Tom Brady statue? ... The tunnel? Maybe the tunnel? Where do you put it? Maybe some of the listeners can tell us."

Brady started 23 games for the Wolverines in 1998 and 1999. He went 20–5 as Michigan's starter after serving as a backup in his freshman and sophomore seasons. Brady tallied 4,773 passing yards and 30 touchdowns before entering the NFL draft in 2000.

Harbaugh served as Michigan's quarteterback from 1983-86. He couldn't replicate Brady's success in the NFL, though. Harbaugh went 68–74 as a starter across 14 seasons and threw for 129 touchdowns and 117 interceptions.