Reports: Southern Miss Coach Jay Hopson Recruited Players Linked to Sexual Assault Cases

Interviewing Art Briles to be Southern Miss's OC wasn't the first time Jay Hopson tried to bring someone connected to sexual assault cases into his program.

By Michael Shapiro
February 08, 2019

Southern Miss head coach Jay Hopson recruited a junior college player in January previously accused of sexual assault, according to a report from The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach that also details how Hopson recruited a "registered sex offender and a player who saw game action while awaiting rape charges," when he served as Alcorn State's head coach from 2012 to ’15. 

Hopson came under fire this week when he interviewed former Baylor head coach Art Briles for the school's offensive coordinator position. Briles was fired in May 2016 amid controversy regarding Baylor's handling of rape allegations against football players. 

Hopson and Southern Miss's staff recruited junior college transfer Charles West in January despite accusations he raped two women at knifepoint in 2015, according to Auerbach's report. West ultimately agreed to a plea deal for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. Hopson reportedly "did not notify Southern Miss of West’s past," and allowed the transfer on campus in January before the school denied his admission after a staffer read about his case in a Dallas Morning News article, according to Auerbach.

Southern Miss announced it would not hire Briles on Wednesday. Hopson released a statement following the school's announcement, stating he "disagreed" with its decision. 

"Although I respect the decision of Dr. Rodney Bennett, I disagree with it," Hopson said in his statement. “I am so grateful for the grace and forgiveness God gives me which allows me to inherit his kingdom, which I do not deserve. I have interviewed Art Briles for an assistant position at Southern Miss and I believe he is a man who deserves a second chance. He is a man that seemed sincere and humble in his interview and personally he committed no crime."

Hopson is 21–16 in three seasons at Southern Miss. The Golden Eagles went 6–5 in 2018.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message