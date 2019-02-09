Dabo Swinney Says Clemson Is Still Trying to Learn How Players Tested Positive for Banned Substance

Clemson is still trying to learn how DT Dexter Lawrence and two other players tested positive for a banned substance in December.

By Jenna West
February 09, 2019

Clemson still doesn't know how three players failed drug tests ahead of the Cotton Bowl in late December, according to The Post and Courier.

The program is continuing to appeal the suspensions of defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, offensive lineman Zach Giella and tight end Brandon Galloway, who tested positive for the banned substance ostarine before Clemson's CFP semifinal game win over Notre Dame. The three Tigers players also missed Clemson's 44–16 national championship victory over Alabama.

Swinney told The Post and Courier that the school's lawyers are still searching for the cause of the positive tests, including looking at supplements that were approved by Clemson.

"Oh yeah, I mean, there’s a chance that it could come from anything," Swinney said. "They’re going to test everything and look at everything. And that’s the problem. As you really look at this stuff, it could be a contaminant that came from anything, that was something that was cleared and not a problem, and all of a sudden, it becomes there was something."

According to the U.S. Anit-Doping Agency, ostarine is defined as a Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator (SARM) that is not approved for human use or consumption in the United States or any other countries. Ostarine is of interest in the medical community due to its ability to potentially treat health conditions without the negative side effects of steroids.

If Clemson wins the appeal, Giella and Galloway have eligibility remaining and could play in the 2019 season. Lawrence announced in early January that he would forgo his senior season to enter the 2019 NFL draft.

