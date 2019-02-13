Report: Oregon, Defensive Coordinator Jim Leavitt Part Ways After Two Seasons

Leavitt was the sixth-highest paid assistant coach nationally.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
February 13, 2019

Oregon is parting ways with defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt, 247Sports.com's Matt Prehm reported on Wednesday.

According to Prehm, the reasoning behind Leavitt's departure is still unknown. Oregon is expected to promote co-defensive coordinator Keith Heyward to defensive coordinator, and the search for a new linebackers coach is underway.

Leavitt joined the Ducks as a member of Willie Taggart's staff prior to the 2017 season after his impressive stint turning around Colorado's defense in 2015 and 2016.

With Leavitt at the helm, Oregon's defense allowed 29.0 points per game in 2017 and 25.4 points per game in 2018, an improvement from the unit's 41.4 average in 2016.

Upon hearing the news, a number of Oregon's defensive players took to social media to express their surprise.

Leavitt was the nation's sixth-highest paid assistant coach, earning $1.7 million annually, according to USA Today. He was under contract for two more years.

