A Fake Recruit Getting Ranked on Rivals Leads 247Sports to Change Its Composite Policy

A few high school students got the best of these college football recruting sites.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
February 14, 2019

College football recruiting website 247Sports announced a significant change to its recruit ratings policy after a fake high school player was ranked on Rivals, SBNation's Morgan Moriarty reported on Thursday.

According to Moriarty, a recruit by the name of Blake Carringer received a three-star rating from Rivals and wound up automatically appearing on 247Sports's Composite rankings page, even though 247Sports did not provide their own rating. The site's Composite is a collective rating that receives rankings from Rivals.com and ESPN.

Carringer was listed as a 6'6", 315-pound offensive lineman from Knoxville, Tenn. A Twitter account for the fake recruit was created to boast offers from Alabama, Georgia and others.

After the incident, 247Sports's founder and CEO Shannon Terry announced a change in their policy on Twitter. Terry also called out Rivals for the mistake.

"Yday a national recruiting service rated a prospect that doesn't exist," Terry said. "Unfortunately, that service's public data contributes to the 247 Composite. While appalling, I am not surprised.

"Ironically, it was the same lil brother service that took shots at 247 on NSD," Terry continued. "In order to insure that never occurs again neg impacting the Composite, 247 has a new protocol where prospects are no longer given a Composite rating w/o also having a 247Sports rating."

According to Moriarty, Carringer's headshot appears to be that of Corey Stephens, a 2017 Arizona State signee.

The account associated with the fake prospect has since been deactivated.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message