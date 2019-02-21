Former five-star linebacker Jaelan Phillips has announced his decision to transfer from UCLA to Miami, Phillips announced Thursday on Twitter.

Phillips was the nation's No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2017, per 247Sports' rankings. The 6'5", 245-pound lineman called his decision to transfer "a second chance," adding that his "COMEBACK is going to be something serious."

The Wait is Over...Officially a HURRICANE 🙌🏽⛓🌴 I can’t wait to get to work, #TNM is going to be a problem for the opposition 🤞🏽💯 Thank you God for giving me a second chance 🙏🏾 the COMEBACK is going to be something serious pic.twitter.com/yWhfKJnUlL — Jaelan Phillips ;🕴🏾® (@JJPhillips15) February 22, 2019

As a linebacker for UCLA, Phillips only played in 10 games through two seasons, tallying 28 tackles, including 8 for loss, and 4.5 sacks. Injuries plagued his career as a Bruin. Phillips sustained several concussions, among other issues, the last of which ended his 2018 season after just four appearances for UCLA.

A UCLA spokesperson reportedly said that Phillips had decided to medically retire in December of 2018 due to his concussion history.

Rather than retire, Phillips entered the transfer portal. Miami is reportedly optimistic about his future and confident that health will not prevent Phillips from playing for the U, per reports.

The sophomore transfer will have to sit out the 2019 season before being eligible for Miami in 2020.