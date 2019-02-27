Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook has left the team and has entered the NCAA's transfer portal, head coach Paul Chryst announced Wednesday. Hornibrook has one year of eligibility left entering his redshirt senior season.

"Alex informed us of his decision to leave the team earlier today," Chryst said in a statement. "He contributed to a lot of our recent success and we want to thank him for all he did for our program. We wish him the best of luck."

AL.com's Matt Zenitz first reported the news of Hornibrook's intent to transfer.

The West Chester, Pa., native went 26–6 during his three seasons as Wisconsin's starting QB, including a 20–4 mark in Big Ten play. His .813 win percentage is the best of any Wisconsin quarterback in program history, but a 2018 season he entered with high individual and team expectations fell apart down the stretch.

Hornibrook completed 59.5% of his passes last season for 1,532 yards with 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in nine starts, but the second half of Hornibrook's 2018 season was impacted by a concussion with recurring symptoms.

The junior signal caller started the Badgers' first seven games of the season before a concussion sidelined him for the team's Oct. 27 game against Northwestern.

Hornibrook returned the following week against Rutgers but was removed after his head hit the ground. He then missed Wisconsin's next two games but was able to play in the Badgers' regular-season finale against Minnesota.

Hornibrook did not play in his team's 35–3 win over Miami in the Pinstripe Bowl due to ongoing health concerns. He participated in the team's winter workouts in January, a positive sign after his injury-plagued 2018.

The junior's inconsistency last season and his concussion history led to some speculation that either junior Jack Coan, who went 3–2 as Wisconsin's QB in Hornibrook's absence last season, or true freshman Graham Mertz could secure the Badgers' starting slot.