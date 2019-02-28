Former Baylor University football player Shawn Oakman was found not guilty of sexual assault by a McLennan County jury on Thursday, Tommy Witherspoon of the Waco Tribute-Herald reported.

Oakman, 26, was accused of sexually assaulting a Baylor student at his off-campus duplex in April 2016 and was indicted that June on second-degree felony sexual assault charges, which carry a sentence of two to 20 years in state prison.

The woman, a Baylor graduate student, told police that Oakman "forcibly removed" her clothes, forced her onto his bed and then sexually assaulted her, according to a search warrant affidavit obtained by ESPN.

Oakman has said he and the woman had a previous relationship and that the sexual encounter in question was consensual.

Oakman, who was once considered a potential second- or third-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft, went undrafted after his arrest. Oakman had 128 tackles and 17½ sacks in three years at Baylor and ended his career as the school's all-time sack leader.