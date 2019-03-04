Former Texas A&M Quarterback Nick Starkel Announces Transfer to Arkansas

Starkel threw for 14 touchdowns in seven appearances in 2017. 

By Michael Shapiro
March 04, 2019

Former Texas A&M quarterback Nick Starkel is transferring to Arkansas, he announced on Monday. Starkel is expected to graduate from College Station in May, and should enter the Razorbacks' program with two years of eligibility remaining. 

Starkel is the second quarterback to transfer to Arkansas this offseason. Former SMU quarterback Ben Hicks announced his decision to join the Razorbacks in January. Head coach Chad Morris went 2–10 in his first year at Arkansas in 2018 following three years at SMU. 

Starkel started the 2017 season for the Aggies, but injured his ankle in a loss against UCLA. He threw for 1,731 yards and 14 touchdowns after returning in late October. Starkel made just 22 pass attempts in 2018 while trailing Kellen Mond on Texas A&M's depth chart.

Arkansas' 2–10 finish in 2018 marked the program's fewest wins since 1952. The Razorbacks have not won a bowl game since 2015.  

