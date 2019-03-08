Federal Judge Rules NCAA Cannot Limit Compensation, Benefits 'Related to Education'

U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken issued her ruling late Friday night, outlining which benefits can and cannot be restricted.

By Emily Caron
March 08, 2019

A federal judge ruled Friday night that the NCAA cannot limit compensation or benefits for student athletes that are "related to education." 

U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken's ruling stated that the NCAA is "permanently restrained and enjoyed from agreeing to fix or limit compensation or benefits related to education” from conferences or schools for any athletes playing Division I men’s or women’s basketball or Bowl Subdivision football. Wilken is the same judge who ruled in the Ed O'Bannon antitrust lawsuit in 2016 which found that the NCAA's limits on what college football and men's basketball players can receive for playing their respective sports "unreasonably restrain trade."

Wilken's ruling Friday night said the athletes named may receive scholarships to complete undergraduate or graduate degrees at any school, among other benefits, in exchange for their athletic services but her ruling also prevents athletes from receiving unlimited benefits.

Essentially, the NCAA may "limit compensation and benefits unrelated to education," but the ruling still "generally prohibit[s] the NCAA from limited education-related benefits." The association may also limit "academic or graduation awards of incentives, provided in cash or cash-equivalent."

Wilken added that the association should adopt a definition of compensation and benefits that are "related to education," to ensure schools and conferences can comply with the injunction.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message