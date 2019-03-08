A federal judge ruled Friday night that the NCAA cannot limit compensation or benefits for student athletes that are "related to education."

U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken's ruling stated that the NCAA is "permanently restrained and enjoyed from agreeing to fix or limit compensation or benefits related to education” from conferences or schools for any athletes playing Division I men’s or women’s basketball or Bowl Subdivision football. Wilken is the same judge who ruled in the Ed O'Bannon antitrust lawsuit in 2016 which found that the NCAA's limits on what college football and men's basketball players can receive for playing their respective sports "unreasonably restrain trade."

Wilken's ruling Friday night said the athletes named may receive scholarships to complete undergraduate or graduate degrees at any school, among other benefits, in exchange for their athletic services but her ruling also prevents athletes from receiving unlimited benefits.

Essentially, the NCAA may "limit compensation and benefits unrelated to education," but the ruling still "generally prohibit[s] the NCAA from limited education-related benefits." The association may also limit "academic or graduation awards of incentives, provided in cash or cash-equivalent."

Wilken added that the association should adopt a definition of compensation and benefits that are "related to education," to ensure schools and conferences can comply with the injunction.