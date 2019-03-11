College Football 2019 Win Totals: Alabama, Clemson Lead the Way

Alabama and Clemson are the two obvious teams to be atop the board for this year's CFB win totals. But who is right behind them?

By Michael Shapiro
March 11, 2019

Projected wins totals for the 2019 season were released on Monday, and college football's top two programs are expected to lead the way once again.

Clemson and Alabama enter spring practice atop the projected win totals, with each school slated to win 11 games, according BetOnline

Check out BetOnline's full list of 2019 win totals below:

Alabama: 11

Clemson: 11

Georgia: 10.5

Oklahoma: 10.5

Ohio State: 10

Washington: 10

UCF: 10

Notre Dame: 9.5

Texas: 9.5

Oregon: 9.5

Michigan: 9.5

LSU: 9

Florida: 9

Boise State: 8.5

Penn State: 8.5

Washington State: 8.5

Wisconsin: 8.5

USC: 8.5

Miami: 8.5

Utah: 8.5

Mississippi State: 8 

Auburn: 8

Nebraska: 8

Florida State: 7.5

Tennessee: 7

