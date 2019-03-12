Former Kansas Coach David Beaty Sues Jayhawks Athletic Department for Breach of Contract

Beaty filed a lawsuit alleging the school began to search for ways to avoid paying him his $3 million buyout.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 12, 2019

Former Kansas coach David Beaty is suing the university's athletic department for $3 million for breach of contract and unpaid wages, a release from the Texas-based law firm Deans & Lyons, LLP said on Tuesday.

In a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Kansas, Beaty accused university athletic department officials of looking to "find something" on the former coach, like finding a "dead hooker in [Beaty's] closet" to avoid paying him the $3 million owed for terminating him without cause.

"Ever since the season concluded, Kansas Athletics has moved the goal posts on coach Beaty," Deans & Lyons co-founder Michael Lyons said. "Kansas Athletics can't walk back its decision to terminate coach Beaty without cause after confirming it publicly, privately, and in writing. Coach Beaty and his family will always cherish their time at KU, but they do not understand why Kansas Athletics has reneged on its promises."

The lawsuit also claims Kansas officials told Beaty on Dec. 3 that they had initiated an investigation into "allegations involving a member of the football staff and that Kansas Athletics would not make the guaranteed payments" until the investigation had concluded. Beaty has reportedly "cooperated with the investigation and has been unequivocal that he is unaware of any violations of any NCAA rules while the head football coach at KU."

“I am extremely disappointed in the actions taken against me and my family by the leadership of a program I poured my heart and soul into for four years,” Beaty told The Kansas City Star on Tuesday. “Despite the current legal situation, I remain grateful for every second I had the privilege of serving as the head football coach at Kansas. My family now has lifelong friends in Lawrence, and I got to coach some of the most outstanding young men I’ll ever encounter.”

Beaty was terminated without cause on Nov. 4. Following his dismissal, Kansas athletic director Jeff Long said Beaty's firing was performance-based and not due to personal conduct or NCAA-related issues.

Beaty was let go with three games left last season but finished out the year to end his tenure with a 6–42 record in four seasons. 

