WATCH: Blind USC Long Snapper Jake Olson Does 17 Reps on Bench Press for Charity at Pro Day

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Blind USC long snapper Jake Olson raised money for eye cancer research by bench pressing at the school's pro day.

By Jenna West
March 20, 2019

USC long snapper Jake Olson's college football career is over, but he's using his final months on campus to help raise money for charity.

Olson had a rare form of eye cancer, retinoblastoma, as a child that resulted in him losing both eyes—his right eye at eight months old and his left at age 12—after undergoing extensive cancer treatments. The senior bench pressed at USC's pro day on Wednesday to raise money for retinoblastoma research and completed 17 reps, as his coaches and others in the weight room cheered him on.

Watch the inspiring moment below. 

Olson recently told ESPN that one of the last things he did before losing his eyesight was attend a USC football practice in 2009. He went on to play football for the Trojans and appeared in two games in 2017 and one game in 2018.

The long snapper hopes to raise $250,000 for research on a procedure that could have saved his eye if he had it as a child. By the time of publishing Olson had raised $48,635 through donations for the campaign on pledgeit.org.

