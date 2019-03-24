ATLANTA — Georgia Tech defensive lineman Brandon Adams has died at the age of 21.

The school on Sunday announced Adams’ death. No cause was given.

Adams had been going through offseason workouts and was preparing for the start of spring practice when he died on campus Saturday.

He made his first three career starts last season and was heading into his senior year.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was assisting in the investigation. Its medical examiner’s office said an autopsy would be conducted Monday.

“Our entire Georgia Tech football family is heartbroken by the news of Brandon’s passing,” said Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech football head coach. “In the short time that I have had the privilege and honor of knowing Brandon, I admired and respected him, first and foremost as a terrific human being, but also as an outstanding teammate and leader. Jennifer and I offer our thoughts, prayers and unconditional support to his parents, Lisa and Reginald, his sister, Rian, and all of his family and friends, especially his brothers in our football program.”

The 6-foot-2, 325-pound Adams played in 33 games over three seasons with the Yellow Jackets. He was coming off his best season in 2018, when he recorded 24 tackles, five tackles for losses and two forced fumbles in 13 games.

