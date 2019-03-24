Georgia Tech DL Brandon Adams Dies at Age 21

Adams had been going through offseason workouts and was preparing for the start of spring practice when he died on campus Saturday.

By Associated Press
March 24, 2019

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech defensive lineman Brandon Adams has died at the age of 21.

The school on Sunday announced Adams’ death. No cause was given.

Adams had been going through offseason workouts and was preparing for the start of spring practice when he died on campus Saturday.

He made his first three career starts last season and was heading into his senior year.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was assisting in the investigation. Its medical examiner’s office said an autopsy would be conducted Monday.

“Our entire Georgia Tech football family is heartbroken by the news of Brandon’s passing,” said Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech football head coach. “In the short time that I have had the privilege and honor of knowing Brandon, I admired and respected him, first and foremost as a terrific human being, but also as an outstanding teammate and leader. Jennifer and I offer our thoughts, prayers and unconditional support to his parents, Lisa and Reginald, his sister, Rian, and all of his family and friends, especially his brothers in our football program.”

The 6-foot-2, 325-pound Adams played in 33 games over three seasons with the Yellow Jackets. He was coming off his best season in 2018, when he recorded 24 tackles, five tackles for losses and two forced fumbles in 13 games.

Additional information to this report was contributed by Sports Illustrated.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message