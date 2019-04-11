Former NFL and Notre Dame running back Cierre Wood was arrested in Las Vegas on Wednesday after the death of his girlfriend's 5-year-old daughter, FOX5 Las Vegas reported on Friday.

According to the outlet, Wood, 28, and his 26-year-old girlfriend Amy Taylor are both facing first-degree child abuse charges related to the death of Taylor's daughter.The child died in a Las Vegas hospital on Tuesday night, which prompted a police investigation.

Wood starred at Notre Dame from 2010-2013, where he tallied 2,447 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns. He played in the NFL from 2013-2015 and spent most of his career on practice squads with the Texas, Patriots, Seahawks and Bills. He saw just five carries in regular-season play.

Wood and Taylor were held on $5,000 bond. They are scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.