Report: Former Notre Dame RB Cierre Wood Arrested After Girlfriend's Daughter Dies

Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Both Wood and his girlfriend were charged with first-degree child abuse.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
April 11, 2019

Former NFL and Notre Dame running back Cierre Wood was arrested in Las Vegas on Wednesday after the death of his girlfriend's 5-year-old daughter, FOX5 Las Vegas reported on Friday.

According to the outlet, Wood, 28, and his 26-year-old girlfriend Amy Taylor are both facing first-degree child abuse charges related to the death of Taylor's daughter.The child died in a Las Vegas hospital on Tuesday night, which prompted a police investigation.

Wood starred at Notre Dame from 2010-2013, where he tallied 2,447 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns. He played in the NFL from 2013-2015 and spent most of his career on practice squads with the Texas, Patriots, Seahawks and Bills. He saw just five carries in regular-season play.

Wood and Taylor were held on $5,000 bond. They are scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.

