Rams All-Pro Aaron Donald Makes 'Seven-Figure Financial Commitment' to Alma Mater Pittsburgh

Donald was a consensus All-American in 2013 before being selected in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft.

By Michael Shapiro
April 12, 2019

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald made a "seven-figure financial commitment" to the Pitt football program on Friday, the school confirmed

Donald played at Pitt from 2010-13. He was named a consensus All-American in 2013 and won ACC Defensive Player of the Year after tallying 11 sacks and 28.5 tackles for loss. Donald was selected by the Rams in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft.

"It was a dream come true to play for the University of Pittsburgh," Donald said in a statement. "My experience as a Panther is something that influences my life every day and I want to pay that forward. I believe in what Coach Narduzzi is building at Pitt and this was an opportunity for me to make a difference for our current and future players. Pitt will always be my school and I'm honored to be able to support the Blue and Gold." 

Donald has dominated the NFL in his first five pro seasons. He is a four-time All-Pro and has won the AP Defensive Player of the Year award in each of the last two seasons. Donald has tallied 50.5 sacks in 78 career games. 

The Panthers have gone 34–31 since Donald left campus. They are 0–4 in bowl games. 

You May Like

More College Football

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message