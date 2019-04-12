Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald made a "seven-figure financial commitment" to the Pitt football program on Friday, the school confirmed.

Donald played at Pitt from 2010-13. He was named a consensus All-American in 2013 and won ACC Defensive Player of the Year after tallying 11 sacks and 28.5 tackles for loss. Donald was selected by the Rams in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft.

"It was a dream come true to play for the University of Pittsburgh," Donald said in a statement. "My experience as a Panther is something that influences my life every day and I want to pay that forward. I believe in what Coach Narduzzi is building at Pitt and this was an opportunity for me to make a difference for our current and future players. Pitt will always be my school and I'm honored to be able to support the Blue and Gold."

Donald has dominated the NFL in his first five pro seasons. He is a four-time All-Pro and has won the AP Defensive Player of the Year award in each of the last two seasons. Donald has tallied 50.5 sacks in 78 career games.

The Panthers have gone 34–31 since Donald left campus. They are 0–4 in bowl games.