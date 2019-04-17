Alabama's Bryant-Denny Stadium to be Featured in Upcoming Season of 'The Bachelorette'

As Hannah B., so often said, Roll Tide!

By Emily Caron
April 17, 2019

The University of Alabama's 101,000 person Bryant-Denny Stadium will be featured in the upcoming season of ABC's The Bachelorette that stars Crimson Tide alumna and Tuscaloosa native, Hannah B.

Hannah B. made her love for Alabama football clear last season as a contestant on The Bachelor by weaving a "Roll Tide" or two (or ten) into her conversations on the show. Her season, which premieres May 13, will continue to play into her love for the program, according to contract documents obtained by the Tampa Bay Times

Six days before The Bachelor finale, NZK Productions signed an agreement with the university to allow the show to film on campus. Agreed upon locations included the football stadium, both inside and outside, and the brick Walk of Champions (which commemorates all of the program’s championships), among others.

The shoot was scheduled for March 8, four days before Hannah B.'s official announcement as the next Bachelorette.

Long live Alabama Hannah.

