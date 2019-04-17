Penn State quarterback Tommy Stevens has entered the NCAA transfer portal, John McGonigal of the Centre Daily Times reported on Wednesday.

Stevens was the long presumed replacement for trace McSorley at Penn State. He was the No. 2 quarterback behind McSorley for the past three seasons after the two competed for the starting role ahead of the 2016 season.

Stevens combined for 506 yards and eight touchdowns rushing while catching 14 passes for 62 yards and two scores over the past three seasons. In relief of McSorley, he also completed 24-of-41 passes for 304 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

The 6'5", 230-pound fifth-year senior was limited this spring due to a foot injury.

If he transfers, Stevens will be immediately eligible at another school in 2019.