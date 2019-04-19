Nick Saban to Undergo Hip Replacement Surgery During Offseason

Saban said he wasn't postponing the surgery due to his plan to remain at Alabama 'a lot more years.'

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
April 19, 2019

Alabama coach Nick Saban will undergo hip replacement surgery this offseason, USA Today's George Schroeder reported on Friday.

According to Schroeder, Saban is choosing to have his right hip replaced now rather than later due to his desire to remain at Alabama for "a lot more years." Saban revealed he had been coaching through a nagging hip ailment after Saturday's spring game.

“I never noticed my hip at all until the first day of spring practice,” Saban told USA TODAY Sports. “I ran out on the field and it felt like I got a hip flexor. It didn’t feel like it was some injury or something like that, but it never went away and it actually kept almost getting worse."

Saban was reportedly limping while moving around the Alabama football facility earlier this week. The 67-year-old coach said the pain is severe in activities like climbing stairs, running and bending over and nonexistent in others. 

While he plans on being active soon after the surgery, Saban added that he'll miss not being able to play golf during the offseason.

“The only thing I hate about it is, I’ll have to not play golf for six weeks or so,” he said. “… But this is the best time for me to do it. I do a lot of speaking and evaluating and film work and stuff like that, but we’re not practicing. Other than playing golf, I probably wouldn’t be very active. So this is the best time, and then it gives me a lot of summer to get back in shape.”

Saban has won five national championships in 11 seasons at Alabama.

You May Like

More College Football

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message