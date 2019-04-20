Former Miami Coach Mark Richt Says He Has No Plans to Return to Coaching

Richt will serve as an analyst for the ACC Network starting this season.

By Emily Caron
April 20, 2019

Former Miami Hurricanes coach Mark Richt said Saturday that he has no plans to return to coaching. 

Richt stepped down as Miami's coach in December following the Hurricanes' 34–3 loss to Wisconsin in the Pinstripe Bowl.

In his first public comments since he left the program, Richt said he decided to retire because it felt like the right time. 

"There's no easy time to do it for sure," Richt said Saturday at Miami's Spring game, per ESPN. "Especially when you're the head coach. That's the hardest part is how it affected other people. I felt it was the right time for me as a person, and I felt like Miami would be in better hands."

The Canes went 7–6 last season during Richt's third year at the helm. On Saturday he announced that he will join the ACC Network as an analyst, adding that it currently is "not in the plans" for him to coach again.

"I'm really excited about this ACC Network opportunity," Richt said. "And I think I can help the fans enjoy the game more and understand the game more, and it allows me to keep staying involved with this game of football. And it also gives me time to see our grandchildren more and our own children. So right now, I'm mostly focused on that."

He added that he didn't plan the decision to retire during the season but felt it was right once things wrapped up. Miami hired defensive coordinator Manny Diaz to replace Richt. Diaz had just been hired by Temple to take over the Owls' program when he was recruited as Richt's replacement and decided to return to the Hurricanes.

You May Like

More College Football

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message