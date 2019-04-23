Defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2020, committed to Clemson on Tuesday afternoon at an assembly at Demascus High School.

With the commitment, Clemson moved to the top of the 247Sports Composite’s 2020 recruiting class rankings, jumping past Alabama in the rankings. If the Tigers were to hold that position, it would be the first time in program history they had earned a No. 1 class ranking. Bresee joins 11 other commits in Swinney's 2020 haul so far, including the class's second-best defensive tackle Demonte Capehart, No. 33 overall prospect cornerback Fred Davis II and top-ranked safety RJ Mickens.

The 6'5", 290-pound tackle picked the Tigers over offers from Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Alabama, Clemson and Georgia. He also considered Oklahoma earlier in the recruiting process.

Bresee has been the country's top prospect throughout the entire 2020 recruiting cycle. The Demascus, Md. native said he felt like the Clemson program was the best fit for him.

“It has top notch facilities. I love (defensive tackles) coach (Todd) Bates," Bresee told CBS Sports earlier this week. "He is real genuine. I can really feel that with him. All the players seem to love it down there. I have (Washington, D.C., defensive tackle commit) Tre Williams in my ear.”

Clemson won the 2018 national championship last season, becoming the first team ever to finish a season with a 15–0 record. Bresee will not be able to send in a national letter of intent until college football’s three-day early signing period begins on Dec. 18.