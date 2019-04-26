Clemson, Dabo Swinney Agree To 10-Year Extension, Largest In College Football History

Clemson signs Dabo Swinney to a new 10-year deal, keeping him at the school through the 2028 season.

By Scooby Axson
April 26, 2019

Clemson and head football coach Dabo Swinney have agreed on a new deal that will keep him at the school through the next decade, the school announced Friday.

Swinney's new contract is for 10 years and worth $93 million, according to The Athletic. The deal makes him one of the highest paid coaches at any sport at any level and the highest paid college football coach.

“I am grateful and humbled by the incredible commitment Clemson has made to me, my family and our football program,” Swinney said in a statement. “For more than a decade, we have given our all to provide this world-class university and our incredible fans the championship football program they deserve – to live up to Best is the Standard.

Swinney, 49, has led Clemson to two of the past three College Football Playoff national championships, including this past season when Clemson went 15–0 and blasted Alabama 44–16 in the national title game. 

Swinney has a 116–30 record in 11 seasons at the school and Clemson has won each of the past four ACC titles.

You May Like

More College Football

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message