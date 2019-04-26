Clemson and head football coach Dabo Swinney have agreed on a new deal that will keep him at the school through the next decade, the school announced Friday.

Swinney's new contract is for 10 years and worth $93 million, according to The Athletic. The deal makes him one of the highest paid coaches at any sport at any level and the highest paid college football coach.

“I am grateful and humbled by the incredible commitment Clemson has made to me, my family and our football program,” Swinney said in a statement. “For more than a decade, we have given our all to provide this world-class university and our incredible fans the championship football program they deserve – to live up to Best is the Standard.

Swinney, 49, has led Clemson to two of the past three College Football Playoff national championships, including this past season when Clemson went 15–0 and blasted Alabama 44–16 in the national title game.

Swinney has a 116–30 record in 11 seasons at the school and Clemson has won each of the past four ACC titles.