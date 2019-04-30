Fenway Park will host a bowl game in 2020 between the ACC and AAC, according to Stadium's Brett McMurphy.

The official date of Boston's bowl game has not been announced. Fenway is now the third MLB stadium slated to host a bowl game in 2020 and joins Yankee Stadium in New York and Chase Field in Arizona.

The Red Sox home stadium has held its fair share of non-baseball events in recent years. Fenway most recently hosted the NHL Winter Classic on Jan. 1 as the Bruins faced the Blackhawks. It also hosted Harvard and Yale's annual battle in November 2018, a 45-27 Crimson victory.

Fenway Park hosted a matchup between Notre Dame and Boston College in 2015, ending a 47-year drought of non-baseball events in the stadium, according to MassLive's Chris Cotillo.

The Red Sox are struggling on the diamond at Fenway this season. They sit fourth in the AL East at 12–17 after winning the World Series in 2018.