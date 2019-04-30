Reggie Bush Might Recruit Urban Meyer to End His Retirement, Coach at USC

Bush and Meyer will work together on a college football pregame show on FOX this season.

By Jenna West
April 30, 2019

The 2020 college football season isn't here yet, but former USC running back Reggie Bush is already thinking ahead.

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Bush said he and former teammate Matt Leinart might try to recruit Urban Meyer to end his retirement and coach at USC if head coach Clay Helton struggles in 2019.

"We’ll definitely be recruiting [Meyer]," Bush said. "What makes you think we won’t be recruiters? Nothing is off the table."

Meyer, Bush and Leinart will work together this upcoming season on a new college football pregame show that will air Saturday mornings on FOX. 

Bush said he thinks Helton "is on the hot seat" after the Trojans went 5–7 last year, their first losing season since 2000.

"They have to win the division," Bush said. "This is a put-up-or-shut-up season for them, especially for Clay Helton. I’m looking to see drastic improvements. People have to be held accountable and players have to be held accountable. They have to create an environment there where players really understand the tradition of winning that came before them."

Meyer told the Times he believes he's done coaching but won't shut the door on a possible return yet.

The 54-year-old retired from coaching last winter after spending seven seasons at Ohio State. Meyer led the Buckeyes to one national championship and three Big Ten titles, reaching an 82–9 record. Before being hired at Ohio State, Meyer led Florida to two national championships. He retired from the Gators after the 2009 season and spent one year as an analyst for ESPN before stepping back into coaching.

