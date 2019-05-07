Former Ohio State QB Matthew Baldwin Transfers to TCU, Will Apply for Immediate Eligibility

Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Michael Shapiro
May 07, 2019

Former Ohio State quarterback Matthew Baldwin is transferring to TCU, according to 247Sports' Chris Hummer. Baldwin will reportedly seek an immediate eligibility waiver in order to play in 2019. 

“Just four or five years ago [TCU] was in the talk for the College Football Playoff,” Baldwin told Hummer. "They struggled last year, but they had a lot of injured guys. They can be a very winning program... I like coach [Garry Patterson] a lot. My teammates are good dudes with the same mindset as me: To play for each other and win games.”

Baldwin entered the transfer portal in April following a redshirt year with the Buckeyes. He joined Ohio State as a four-star recruit out of Austin, ranked as the No. 12 pro-style quarterback in the Class of 2018. 

Baldwin will compete with Kansas State graduate transfer Alex Delton and TCU junior Michael Collins for the Horned Frogs' starting spot. Collins threw six touchdowns in eight starts last season.

Former Georgia quarterback and five-star recruit Justin Fields is expected to replace Dwayne Haskins at Ohio State in 2019. Fields transferred to the Buckeyes after serving as Jake Fromm's backup as a freshman in 2018. 

