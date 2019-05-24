Former Baylor Head Coach Art Briles Hired by Texas High School

Briles was fired by Baylor in May 26 after an investigation found "a pattern of sexual violence" within the program. 

By Michael Shapiro
May 24, 2019

Former Baylor head coach Art Briles was hired at Mount Vernon High School in Mount Vernon, Texas, on Friday. 

Briles was given a two-year contract by the school and his hiring was approved by the school's board of trustees, per ESPN

"[Briles] brings with him a wealth of not only football experience but also life experience," Mount Vernon ISD superintendent Jason McCullough said in a statement. "He is passionate about investing in the lives of young people and helping them to succeed both on the field and in life. After a thorough due diligence process and several earnest conversations, we believe our students will benefit greatly from his skills and experience."

Briles was fired by Baylor in April 2016 after the Pepper Hamilton report found a “fundamental failure by Baylor to implement Title IX.” 

"In certain instances, including reports of a sexual assault by multiple football players, athletics and football personnel affirmatively chose not to report sexual violence and dating violence to an appropriate administrator outside of athletics,” the university's report said. 

Briles posted a 65–37 record at Baylor in eight seasons. He won double-digit games with the Bears in four of last five seasons, including Robert Griffin III's Heisman campaign in 2011.

"I began my coaching career in the Friday night lights of Texas high school football, and I'm looking forward to returning to my roots," Briles said in Mount Veron's statement. "I have learned many lessons during my time as a coach. Some lessons are born out of success and others out of failure. But they all present opportunities to grow, to learn, and to teach, as we strive for excellence both on and off the field."

Briles most recently coached in Italy for the Estra Guelfi Firenze American Football team.

