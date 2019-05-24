Clemson tight end Braden Galloway and offensive lineman Zach Giella have been ruled ineligible for the 2019 season after being denied a drug test appeal, the players's representative announced on Friday.

Galloway and Giella, along with defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, tested positive for trace amounts of Ostarine in December, which caused them to miss Clemson’s College Football Playoff games against Notre Dame and Alabama.

According to the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, Ostarine is defined as a Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator (SARM) that is not approved for human use or consumption in the United States or any other countries. Ostarine is of interest in the medical community due to its ability to potentially treat health conditions without the negative side effects of steroids.

Both Galloway and Giella have repeatedly said they had no knowledge of how the substance got into their systems, a claim that was backed up by a polygraph test that found them to be truthful, according to a news release from the players' legal representation, attorney Bob Ariail.

According to the school, Galloway and Giella were tested prior to the December test, including in April and October of 2018 and again in January and February of 2019, and results came back negative for PEDs.

"We are disappointed in the results of the appeal and continue to believe our student-athletes did not knowingly ingest any banned substances," Clemson said in a statement. "The Athletic Department takes seriously its role in the education, testing and enforcement of supplement and performance-enhancing substances. We will continue to adhere to best practices with respect to supplement use by student-athletes and support the position of the NCAA in its testing for PEDs."

Galloway caught five passes for 52 yards and a touchdown while playing in 12 of the 13 games he was eligible for last season. He led all tight ends with four catches for 33 yards and a touchdown in the spring game in April.

With Galloway out, junior tight end J.C. Chalk is expected to move into a starting role.