Georgia will allow limited alcohol sales this fall at Sanford Stadium, but the new change will only be available to a very select group of fans.

Athletic Director Greg McGarity told DawgNation on Wednesday that the university will sell beer and wine in a specific spot in the stadium's club level. Members of the university's Magill Society, who donate $25,000 to UGA's athletic association over five years, will be able to purchase alcohol in the premium seating area, which has controlled access. Fans in general seating areas will not the opportunity to purchase any alcohol.

McGarity said the school is offering the new alcohol sales as "a benefit to our donors." Despite their large financial contributions, Magill members will have to consume their drinks in a specific area without a view of the field. UGA has not said how much it will charge for the new beer and wine sales.

SEC leaders are expected to discuss alcohol sales at the SEC Spring Meetings in Destin, Fla., this week. Fifty-five FBS programs sell alcohol throughout their stadiums, but the SEC only allows alcohol to be served in controlled, private areas. Other universities in the conference also have offered alcohol in controlled areas to donors, and UGA has made it available without charge in the stadium's privately owned SkySuites and its East End Club.