A pair of 2019 football recruits–running back Jerrion Ealy and defensive back Maurice Hampton–were projected as potential early picks in the MLB draft but after neither was selected in the first round on Monday, both have decided to forgo the draft to pursue their college careers both football and baseball.

Ealy notified MLB organizations that he plans to stay committed to Ole Miss, the five-star football recruit told ESPN.com. Ealy was the highest-rated commit in Ole Miss' 2019 signing class and chose to join the Rebels over offers from schools including Clemson and Alabama. Ealy was initially projected as high as a top-10 pick in the MLB draft as an outfielder.

Hampton, who signed with LSU as the No. 5 safety in the 2019 class, reportedly told the Tigers' staff that he is planning to head to Baton Rouge on Wednesday rather than pursue an MLB career, per ESPN. Hampton is also an outfielder and was similarly projected as a potential first-round pick in the MLB draft.

Both intend to play as dual-sport athletes for their respective schools.