Former Clemson linebacker Shaq Smith has enrolled at Maryland as a graduate transfer and will play for the Terrapins in 2020, a University spokesperson confirmed to The State on Friday.

Smith announced his intention to leave the Tigers' football program last month. The 6'2", 250-pound redshirt junior spent the spring competing for a starting slot at Clemson for the upcoming season to help Dabo Swinney fill a void in a position that lost two starters off its national championship squad. Despite receiving praise from the coaching staff, Smith entered the transfer portal in mid-May.

The Baltimore, Md., native was a five-star prospect when he signed with Clemson in 2016. As a redshirt sophomore, Smith was a backup during the 2018 season and tallied 16 tackles, including a sack, over 15 games.

After graduating from Clemson this spring, Smith will have two years of college eligibility remaining.