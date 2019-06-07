Likely Clemson Starting Linebacker Shaq Smith Transfers to Maryland

Smith entered the transfer portal in May. 

By Emily Caron
June 07, 2019

Former Clemson linebacker Shaq Smith has enrolled at Maryland as a graduate transfer and will play for the Terrapins in 2020, a University spokesperson confirmed to The State on Friday.

Smith announced his intention to leave the Tigers' football program last month. The 6'2", 250-pound redshirt junior spent the spring competing for a starting slot at Clemson for the upcoming season to help Dabo Swinney fill a void in a position that lost two starters off its national championship squad. Despite receiving praise from the coaching staff, Smith entered the transfer portal in mid-May. 

The Baltimore, Md., native was a five-star prospect when he signed with Clemson in 2016. As a redshirt sophomore, Smith was a backup during the 2018 season and tallied 16 tackles, including a sack, over 15 games.

After graduating from Clemson this spring, Smith will have two years of college eligibility remaining.

 

