Alabama Superfan Walt Gary Dies at Age 36

Screenshot/Twitter

Gary was known for attending Alabama football practices and meeting with coach Nick Saban ahead of his Thursday radio shows.

By Jenna West
June 07, 2019

Alabama superfan Walt Gary has died at the age of 36, the football program confirmed on Friday.

Gary was known for attending Alabama football practices on Thursdays, where he would visit with players. He would also meet with Nick Saban each week during the season to give him a score prediction ahead of the coach's radio show. Gary started attending practices under coach Gene Stallings, who had a son with Down syndrome.

"Walt Gary was a special part of the Alabama football program and our hearts are broken by the news of his passing," Saban said in a statement. "He was beloved by everyone on our team, in our athletic department and throughout the Alabama family. Our thoughts go out to Walt's family, friends, and everyone who knew and loved Walt as much as we did."

The Tuscaloosa News reported that Gary died on Thursday after being in a coma at UAB Hospital.

ESPN profiled Gary in a 2018 video which explored his connection with the Crimson Tide football program and his weekly meetings with Saban. Gary was also featured in a 2017 Southern Living story.

Several current and former Alabama football players paid tribute to Gary on social media.

