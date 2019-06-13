Herm Edwards to Teach Sports Media Classes at Arizona State

Edwards will become a professor of practice at the school in addition to serving as football head coach.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
June 13, 2019

Arizona State University coach Herm Edward is joining the faculty of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication, the university announced on Thursday.

According to the release, Edwards will serve as a guest lecturer in classes and conduct regular discussions on sports and the media at Cronkite in addition to serving as the university's head football coach. Edwards previously worked at ESPN from 2009 to 2017, making appearances on SportsCenter, NFL Live and ESPN Radio.

"Coach Edwards has deep professional experiences in sports media, serving as an on-air analyst and commentator for ESPN," Cronkite Dean Christopher Callahan said. "Our students, particularly our growing cadre of sports journalism students, will benefit greatly from his expertise in both worlds."

Edwards joined ASU in December 2017 after the school fired coach Todd Graham after six seasons in Tempe. In his first year at ASU, Edwards became the only first-year coach in program history to beat USC, UCLA and Arizona and lead the team to a bowl game.

"I am humbled and honored by this incredible opportunity," Edwards said. "As coaches, we are teachers first and foremost. I am looking forward to sharing the knowledge I have accumulated as a player, coach and member of the working media with the students at the Cronkite School."

The Sun Devils finished the 2018 season with a record of 7–6 and lost to Fresno State 31–20 in the Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl in December.

      Modal message