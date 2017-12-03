Report: Herm Edwards Will Be Introduced As New Arizona State Coach Monday

Herm Edwards has not coached since 2008, but he will reportedly be named ASU's new coach Monday.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 03, 2017

Arizona State will introduce Herm Edwards as its next coach, Doug Haller of The Arizona Republic reports.

Edwards, 63, has not coached at the college level since 1989 when he was the defensive backs coach at San Jose State. He has not coached at any level since 2008, when he finished 2-14 in his eighth year as an NFL head coach, his third and final year with the Kansas City Chiefs. Edwards has been an ESPN analyst since 2009.

Arizona State fired coach Todd Graham Nov. 26 after six seasons in Tempe. Graham, who was under contract through 2021, will still coach the team in the Hyundai Sun Bowl Dec. 29. His estimated buyout is $12 million.

It was reported last week that Edwards was going to take over for the Sun Devils pending an interview with Arizona State president Michael Crow. Haller adds that Edwards will be Arizona's State's first African American head football coach.

• Ranking the Coaching Carousel's 10 Craziest Moments So Far

In his eight seasons as an NFL head coach, Edwards went 54-74. He spent his first five years with the New York Jets where he went 39-41 and 2-3 in the postseason. In his three years with Kansas City he made the playoffs just once and went 6-26 in his last two seasons. 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters