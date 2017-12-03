Arizona State will introduce Herm Edwards as its next coach, Doug Haller of The Arizona Republic reports.

Edwards, 63, has not coached at the college level since 1989 when he was the defensive backs coach at San Jose State. He has not coached at any level since 2008, when he finished 2-14 in his eighth year as an NFL head coach, his third and final year with the Kansas City Chiefs. Edwards has been an ESPN analyst since 2009.

Arizona State fired coach Todd Graham Nov. 26 after six seasons in Tempe. Graham, who was under contract through 2021, will still coach the team in the Hyundai Sun Bowl Dec. 29. His estimated buyout is $12 million.

It was reported last week that Edwards was going to take over for the Sun Devils pending an interview with Arizona State president Michael Crow. Haller adds that Edwards will be Arizona's State's first African American head football coach.

In his eight seasons as an NFL head coach, Edwards went 54-74. He spent his first five years with the New York Jets where he went 39-41 and 2-3 in the postseason. In his three years with Kansas City he made the playoffs just once and went 6-26 in his last two seasons.